LITTLE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people died including a young girl and three others were seriously hurt after flames tore through a home in Little Creek, Delaware on Sunday afternoon.It happened around 12 p.m. at a two-story home on the 300 block of Main Street.According to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman.The blaze also seriously injured three others.Authorities have not identified the victims.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.