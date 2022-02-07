PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who were caught on video chopping down trees in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.
It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of Gerrit Street.
Doorbell video obtained by Action News shows the suspects using a chainsaw to take down at least two trees outside of a Point Breeze home.
A witness tells Action News they first heard a chainsaw right around midnight and then again about two hours later.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Caught on video: Chainsaw-wielding suspects take down trees in Point Breeze
A witness tells Action News they first heard a chainsaw right around midnight and then again about two hours later.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Show More