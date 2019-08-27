PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a major fire at a church in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.
The two-alarm blaze erupted at the Greater Bible Way Temple at 52nd and Warren streets just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The view from Chopper 6 showed flames and smoke billowing from the top of the structure.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
Major fire erupts at church in Parkside section of Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News