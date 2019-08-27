Major fire erupts at church in Parkside section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a major fire at a church in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.

The two-alarm blaze erupted at the Greater Bible Way Temple at 52nd and Warren streets just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The view from Chopper 6 showed flames and smoke billowing from the top of the structure.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
