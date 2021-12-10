feel good

Nonprofit Baking Memories 4 Kids sends South Jersey organ transplant kid to Disney

The organization makes dreams come true for families with children battling life-threatening or chronic illnesses.
WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The nonprofit Baking Memories 4 Kids surprised 6-year old Sebastian Foster from Williamstown, New Jersey, Thursday morning with an all-expense-paid trip to Disney World.

The national organization carried out the grand surprise with fire trucks coming to the Foster's house and the founder, Frank Squeo, hoping out carrying a Mickey Mouse to share the big news.

"He's been asking to go to Disney for a long time, so he's so excited," said Sebastian's mother, Beatriz Foster.

Since birth, her son was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. The family spent years in and out of the hospital.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sebastian received a transplant, so he is finally healthy enough to travel.

"It actually means everything. This will actually be our first trip as a whole family," his mother said.


The mission is personal for Baking Memories 4 Kids Founder Frank Squeo. He started the non-profit eight years ago.

"I had advanced Stage 3 cancer 14 years ago, and if it wasn't for a miracle, I would not be here today," Squeo said.
His miracle has become a blessing for many families. The nonprofit bakes cookies and sells them to send families to Disney World.

Volunteers bake the cookies, which are sold for only two months.

The families selected get front-of-the-line passes at every single park.


The Foster's can't wait for their trip. Baking Memories 4 Kids to date has sent more than 250 families to Orlando.

"Some of our kids aren't here any longer, and how powerful was that trip because somebody bought cookies," Squeo said.

People are encouraged to support this great cause and become a memory maker by purchasing cookies on their website.

