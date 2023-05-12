WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

'Local Voices - Memories, Stories, and Portraits' puts Indian voices on display in Trenton

By WPVI logo
Friday, May 12, 2023 11:25AM
New Grounds for Sculpture exhibit puts local Indian voices on display
EMBED <>More Videos

"Local Voices - Memories, Stories, and Portraits" is on display in a gallery at Grounds For Sculpture, a unique sculpture garden near Trenton.

Now through January 2024, "Local Voices - Memories, Stories, and Portraits" is on display in a gallery at Grounds For Sculpture, a unique sculpture garden near Trenton.

Lead artist Madhusmita Bora, co-founder of the classical Indian 'Sattriya Dance Company', helped 15 people from New Jersey's Indian diasporic community tell their stories around the themes of love, loss, and resilience.

Through a combination of photos, objects, and video clips, visitors can experience chapters in the lives of the storytellers, told in their own words.

Grounds for Sculpture | Facebook | Instagram

80 Sculptors Way, Trenton, NJ 08619

609-586-0616

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW