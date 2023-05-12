'Local Voices - Memories, Stories, and Portraits' puts Indian voices on display in Trenton

"Local Voices - Memories, Stories, and Portraits" is on display in a gallery at Grounds For Sculpture, a unique sculpture garden near Trenton.

Lead artist Madhusmita Bora, co-founder of the classical Indian 'Sattriya Dance Company', helped 15 people from New Jersey's Indian diasporic community tell their stories around the themes of love, loss, and resilience.

Through a combination of photos, objects, and video clips, visitors can experience chapters in the lives of the storytellers, told in their own words.

