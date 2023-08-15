Forming bonds through video games at Localhost in Philadelphia

The goal is to teach the kids about sportsmanship and the powerful bonds that gaming can form.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Localhost in Philadelphia is an esports center that hosts all sorts of events ranging from tournaments to birthday parties.

The massive facility is packed with gaming computers, consoles and even a streaming center.

This week, Localhost is running one of its summer camp programs with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. Throughout the week, campers will get to experience gaming and also plenty of other fun activities.

Organizers want the kids to have fun but also remain active during the camp, so they have activities such as obstacle courses, ring toss, match games and many more.

Campers say it's a place to have fun and also make some new friends along the way.