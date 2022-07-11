esports

8th Annual East Coast Gaming Expo brings families and fans together

By Tom Kretschmer
CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Video gaming is not just for single players anymore! The 8th Annual East Coast Gaming Expo brought families together for multiplayer fun in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The video game convention featured arcade and PC video games, a 24-hour gaming hall open all night and guest panelists from the video game industry.

But most importantly - it brought people together.

Event Sponsor Jason Richardson bills it as an safe, inclusionary space for all gaming enthusiasts. The activities of the three day convention included video games, Anime, tabletop gaming and eSports.

"There is a new understanding of the individuality of the gamer. Now, more and more families are getting involved. You have grandparents and parents bringing up their kids on gaming and that's cool," he said.

John Cajucom became a rising star in the eSports world in 1999, but after getting married and having kids, he retired. By sharing his gaming hobby with his kids, he has reconnected with the sport and now travels with his family to different tournaments and conventions.

"I love being able to spend time with my family and travel with them while still competing. It's not just a gaming vacation, it's a work-cation," he said.

"eSports is exploding everywhere. There are arenas being built all over the country. For us, it's great to have a friendly gaming atmosphere when we set up competitions. It's like a family," said Toby Cherasuro, GXL eSports Event Organizer.

Cosplayer Kelsey Ponte she dresses up as video game and pop icon characters to interact with fans and compete in contests. She says cosplay is a growing hobby. She's seen a giant climb of interest and loves putting on events and competitions.

"It has become a family bonding event. There are even families competing in cosplay competitions and that's unfair because they are so adorable," she said.

For more information on the Annual East Coast Gaming Expo or to check out next year's schedule, visit: https://www.ecgxpo.com.
