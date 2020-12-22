Anthonie's Market Grill: a hidden gem in the Texas countryside

SIMONTON, Texas -- When you pass through Simonton, Texas, you'll see a lot of sprawling farmland and scenic country roads. One of the last things you might expect to come across is a fine dining restaurant like Anthonie's Market Grill.
At Anthonie's, upscale cuisine is served in a down-home atmosphere. You can enjoy mouth-watering dishes like Anthonie's famous drunken short rib or the best-selling shrimp and grits, all while sitting by the fire pit outside and enjoying live music.
Anthonie's is Chef Anthonie Dekker's American dream. He grew up working in restaurants in Holland and always dreamed of moving to Texas. Eventually, he served as a private chef to one of south Texas's largest cattle ranches. The experience inspired him to open Anthonie's Market Grill, best-known for meat that's smoked to perfection over an open-fire mesquite grill.
See why Anthonie's Market Grill is one of the best-hidden gems in the Lone Star State!
