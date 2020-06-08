Learn4Life School helps community with pop-up drive-thru during pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- The Covid-19 pandemic has left many students and their families facing economic hardships.

Faculty and staff with Learn4Life: Innovation High School located in Anaheim, CA stepped in to help by giving out free food and resources to their surrounding communities with a pop-up drive-thru.

"Knowing that we provided for these families is just something that we will never forget," said Vanessa Ruiz, assistant principal of Learn4Life: Innovation High School.

"We're a nonprofit organization supporting students at risk. A lot of our students are homeless, foster youth, come from probation youth. They have a lot of trauma," said Lili Gutierrez, principal of Learn4Life Innovation High School. "And so, we provide services like these on an ongoing basis for own students, so why not support the community as well," Gutierrez added.

The demand was overwhelming. Food and essentials went so quick that the giveaway was cut to only about an hour.

"Before we even started at 10 o'clock we had already had 55 cars lined up," said Gutierrez.

Plans are already underway for yet another drive-thru giveaway. If you would like to help partner or donate, just head to the school's website at learn4life.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimkabceducationall goodcommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 Philly council members say no to $14M police budget increase
Philadelphia police staff inspector surrenders
12 Bucks Co. COVID-19 cases linked to house gathering at Jersey shore
Local COVID-19 Trends Moving in the Right Direction... For The Most Part
Volunteers provide free food in Philly's potential food deserts
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Warmer on Tuesday
Show More
Democrats kneel at Capitol to honor Floyd, unveil police reform bill
Temple responds after video shows Philly staff inspector hit student
Gov. Murphy attends rally, vigil for first time over the weekend
Protest held outside commissioner's home after 'Black Lives Matter' comments
SEPTA now requiring riders to wear masks
More TOP STORIES News