all good

This Museum Is Free Thanks to Board Trustee

Due to the generous $10 million donation from Board Trustee, Carolyn Powers, Downtown LA's Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) now offers free admission to all. MOCA offers a vast selection of art, as well as classes, lectures, and film screenings!

Visitors can now get into MOCA Grand Avenue and the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA free of cost.

Museum officials said the goal is to remove financial barriers for guests and to make art more accessible to encourage repeat visits.

"I think as a museum you're not on an ivory tower you have to be a resident amongst residents, you have to be accessible", said Klaus Biesenbach, MOCA, Director.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartmuseumsall goodlocalish
ALL GOOD
This ABC Bachelor Is Helping Make A Difference
'Miracle baby' born in Philadelphia with womb from dead donor
Artist creates New York City portraits using only words
PETacular helps autistic adults become more independent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen possibly connected to foster mom's death, missing people: Police
1 dead, 4 injured in multiple shootings across Philly
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
Fmr. prosecutor charged with shoplifting from Wegmans store
Allentown mother charged in baby's death will go to trial
AccuWeather: Winds Of Change Thursday, Wintry Mess On Saturday
Foxes spotted in Philadelphia, Upper Darby neighborhoods
Show More
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson dies at 75
Number of complaints against shuttered wedding venue rises
Man charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in front of son
Chester Co. ballet instructor convicted for molesting student
Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can
More TOP STORIES News