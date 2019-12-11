New Jersey restaurant gives adults with special needs the opportunity to cook international dishes

PRINCETON, New Jersey -- The Blue Bears of Princeton, New Jersey, a non-profit organization employing adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, serve their skills and talent one meal at a time.

Every day, with the help of the staff, the cooks and waiters prepare and serve fresh and balanced meals with an incomparable international flair.

"These guys never look back. They live the moment and they live in the future. One of their favorite phrases is "What now?," said Chef Eric Wimmer, one of the founders of Blue Bears.

The owners hope that their business model to employ adults with special abilities is implemented throughout industries nationwide.

The help and energy they bring daily, according to Chef Wimmer, is priceless.

"They help a lot! And their productivity, to use an ugly word, is not that far from a beginner so don't be afraid, you can give them jobs and they will respond," said Chef Wimmer.

"Once you provide respect, support you'll have different people contribute wonderfully to society. It takes a combination of support, trust, and empowerment," said Antoine Yver, founder and owner of Blue Bears.

