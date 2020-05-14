Dodgers masks made by Parkinson's patient to fight back against the disease and support coronavirus protection

Joan DeYoung has been fighting back against her Parkinson's disease by taking boxing classes at Rock Steady Boxing in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Thankfully, the positive effects of her class have allowed her to continue her love of sewing.

"She's this world class quilter..." said Lisa Oliver, co-owner and head coach of Rock Steady Boxing. "And this year with COVID-19 instead of doing the quilts, she turned that into making protective face masks."

De Young is also a big Dodgers fan and had leftover Dodgers fabric from a quilt she was making. Dodgers legend Kirk Gibson is also living with Parkinson's diseases and has started the Kirk Gibson Foundation to help find a cure. De Young decided to tie it all together and started making Dodgers masks, which can only be had by making a donation to the fight against Parkinson's disease.

"I said to Lisa, 'Hey I have some Dodgers fabric, why don't we try to promote that I will make some masks and maybe they'll make donations to our fundraising,'" De Young said.

Normally she sews quilts, but with the coronavirus pandemic, and two daughters in law working in the medical profession, she has decided to turn from quilts to masks. DeYoung sews them all with materials purchased entirely from her pocket.

To get a Dodgers mask, simply donate to the Parkinson's Foundation HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesparkinson's diseasekabccoronavirus helpmore in commonboxingcovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf to ease restrictions on more Pa. counties Friday
Gym owner says he must defy shutdown orders or risk losing his business
Trump announces plan to increase medical stockpile during PA visit
NJ beaches will be open by Memorial Day weekend
Comedian create parody video of 'typical South Jersey boyfriend'
6abc Town Hall - Coronavirus and the local Asian American Community
Saving patients from COVID-19 takes every tool, old and new, say local ICU doctors
Show More
Deaths top 1K in Philly, COVID-19 Recovery Office formed
Expert advice on weddings during COVID-19
Some local camps choose to open during pandemic
13th Street pioneers envision rebirth after pandemic
West Chester, Radnor Township propose street dining options
More TOP STORIES News