abc13 plus el campo wharton

Prasek's Family Smokehouse in El Campo known for family and smoked meats

EL CAMPO, Texas -- Prasek's Family Smokehouse in El Campo, Texas, is known for two things - food and family.

The family-owned business started as one store in the 70s. It is now a family-run empire where three generations at work and one of the biggest employers in Wharton County.

Mike Prasek Jr. is the production manager at the smokehouse. He said his mother started the bakery because they needed money to buy him braces.

And you can't mention Prasek's without talking about the meat. It's one of the most popular things to get there. They ship their beloved smoke meat, sausage and jerky across the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el campoabc13 plus el campo whartonfoodabc13 plusktrkcommunitylocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly announces sweeping new restrictions amid COVID-19 surge
NJ restricts indoor, outdoor gatherings amid COVID-19 spike
Biden outlines plan to ease economic inequity amid pandemic
AccuWeather: Sunny, Blustery Winds Today
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
'Significant community spread' of COVID-19 in all settings in Pa., officials say
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
Show More
Home invasion robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
Here comes Santa Claus - with face masks and plexiglass
Nearly half of Biden transition team are people of color
Thousands without power after gusty storm
Hurricane Iota now a 'catastrophic' CAT 5 storm
More TOP STORIES News