localish

Shipping containers in Pico Rivera repurposed for outdoor dining

PICO RIVERA -- Designed with bright colors and images paying tribute to the history of Pico Rivera, CA, newly crafted shipping containers sit in front of Brewjeria Company, a family-owned pub chosen to oversee the parklet.

"We've really struggled these last seven months, basically being close to the public only offering to go. So, to have this additional feature that will allow us to have more seating and that's just vibrant and is gonna catch people's eye as they're driving through Whittier Boulevard -- it really giving us hope that we're going to make it through," said Agustin Ruelas, co-founder and president of Brewjeria Company.

"We're thinking outside the box, trying to bring new ways that we can support out local businesses," said artists Alexis O'Neal. "Try to give them something that creates a community feel."

This initiative was brought forth by the City of Pico Rivera.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pico riverakabcfoodall goodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
You can rent out this bookstore for your next date night
Former inmate turns his life around with launch of luxury shoe brand
Freedmen's Town Farmers Market is a hidden gem
You can now get your Wawa classics without leaving your car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
3-week-old girl killed in Boulevard crash was being held in mother's lap: Police
AccuWeather: Icy mess for part of the weekend
Officers find body parts in dumpster, U-Haul in Philadelphia
2 found shot to death in car in Newark
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
Philly Orchestra celebrating Lunar New Year with music, movie premiere
Show More
New Crayola exhibition opening at Franklin Institute
Texas mom tackles peeping Tom suspect - VIDEO
Jaws tells Skversky Eagles holding out for better Wentz trade offers
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
Video captures 9-year-old girl's cries after being pepper-sprayed by police
More TOP STORIES News