localish

East Palo Alto Academy teachers fundraise $100K for struggling families during COVID-19

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected families across the country, and when teachers at East Palo Alto Academy started hearing about the economic hardships students and their families were experiencing, they knew they needed to help. So, teacher Caren McDonald decided to start the #bulldogbuzzcut campaign.

"What is we do a campaign to raise money. We do a Bulldog buzz cut challenge and we can then help our students," said Amika Guillaume, principal at East Palo Alto Academy.

To make the challenge interesting, a staff member would buzz cut their hair when a certain amount of money was raised. The goal was to raise $40,000 by the end of May.

The campaign reached $100,000, but the school wants to keep raising more money. The donations are already going to help students and their families.

"We have helped kids pay their college registration. We know for a fact we have helped some kids stay in their homes and we have definitely fed a lot of families," said Guillaume.

To contribute to the East Palo Alto Academy #bulldogbuzzcut challenge, visit the school's donation page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east palo altokgohairhigh schoolcoronavirus californiacoronaviruslocalish show (lsh)teacherscovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Artisan Grain Collaborative creates partnerships to feed community
Coaches nationwide are taking on social injustice
Black-owned wine store features exotic wines on Long Island
Principal runs ultra marathon to thank Aldine ISD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews respond to building collapse in South Philadelphia
Suspect in shooting of judge's family possibly linked to Calif. death
Pregnant woman hit by teens racing on Broad Street: Police
NJ places Delaware back on quarantine list; 31 states total
'Exeter Sully:' Young pilot called hero for emergency landing on Route 422
6abc's End Racism Now Resource Page
Gabe Kapler, Giants players kneel during anthem
Show More
Video shows suspects in Philly laundromat killing
Citizens Bank Park hosting drive-in concerts: AJR, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Winning Delaware lottery ticket worth $93K set to expire
AccuWeather: Heat wave continues today, oppressive Wednesday
1 dead after fiery crash on I-95 southbound in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News