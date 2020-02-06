Now you can have a tattoo artist ink your entire wedding

'Til death do us part has dual meaning for Robert Fiore aka The Wedding Tattooer.

The Wedding Tattooer turns your normal wedding keepsake into a forever memory. Not only does he tattoo the bride and groom, but Fiore will also tattoo wedding guests as part of the reception. His ink work creates a lasting memory of the moment for all.

The Wedding Tattooer | Red Lotus Tattoo Company | Facebook | Instagram
308 W Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tattooall goodweddinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police release cause of death for woman, children killed in Salem Co.
Police ID man found shot to death inside car in Point Breeze
Police identify Love Park rape suspect in custody
Clear video shows triple shooting suspect fleeing scene: Police
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
The Dining Car tops Action News viewers' diners list
AccuWeather: Flood Watch Today and Friday
Show More
Walmart shooting suspect faces hate crime charges, source says
Gianna Bryant's Calif. school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey
Prosecutors rest case in Harvey Weinstein's NYC rape trial
3 masked men rob Delco Popeyes
Residents lighting homes green for 3 teens battling cancer
More TOP STORIES News