food

This is Grilled Cheese With Attitude and Authenticity

Cheezus is a delicious pop-up restaurant inspired by Kanye West's album Yeezus, making foodies at Smorgasburg in DTLA cheese hard for the gram. Ian Asbury, Owner/Founder, Cheezus wants to get people eating real food again. Their most popular sandwich "The Incredible Hulk" features three different cheeses, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, red pepper chili oil, lime aioli and a fried egg. Cheezus loves to highlight amazing cheeses from local cheese makers, encouraging customers to expand their pallets to different cheeses.
Check 'em out here:cheezus.la
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown ladowntown lafoodbite sizelocalishamerican foodcheese
FOOD
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Cheese Nips recalled for possible plastic contamination
Try an explosion of Cajun flavor this Thanksgiving with Turducken
DC attorney general sues DoorDash for pocketing delivery tips
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Tuckerton officer
EPA to hold meeting on suspected cancer cluster in Norwood
Car fire causes traffic mess on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Seahawks-Eagles, Week 12 games
Asbestos in Schools: Philly teacher to sue after cancer diagnosis
Show More
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Alicia Vitarelli chats with 'Frozen 2' stars ahead of much-anticipated sequel
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing grandmother to death in Salem
Pennsylvania officials warning about unsafe toys
Men charged in high school football game shooting to appear in court
More TOP STORIES News