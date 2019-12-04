Magical Winter Lights: America's largest holiday lantern display

Step into an enchanted lighted wonderland and travel the globe at Magical Winter Lights in LaMarque, Texas.

This 20-acre attraction features replicas of world landmarks, a colorful undersea landscape, a mystical forest and a prehistoric land with life-size dinosaurs! The displays are all created with Texas-sized Chinese lanterns - some of them up to 60 feet tall!

For more information, visit www.magicalwinterlights.com.

Magical Winter Lights will compete in Monday night's episode of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on ABC13. Tune in at 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la marqueholiday lightsholidaychristmas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school football star dies in shooting; twin brother charged
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell charged with stealing from non-profit
Sources: Cole Hamels, Braves agree to 1-year, $18M deal
Coroner: Gunshot wounds killed man sought in teen abduction
Jimmy Carter released from hospital
Show More
'10 Most Wanted' fugitive caught in Chester
Sources: Zack Wheeler joins Phillies on five-year deal worth $118 million
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
11-year-old cast as 1st black lead in NYC Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
Thief caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in Fairmount
More TOP STORIES News