A look at the history of Treebeards as one of its iconic locations is closing

HOUSTON, Texas -- Treebeards opened in 1978 between a peep show arcade and a rowdy bar.

Now, more than 40 years later, the restaurant has become an icon in Houston, Texas.

The recipes have stayed the same for four decades, and there's always a long line for the famous red beans and rice, gumbo, and jambalaya.

But Treebeards isn't just known for its food! The restaurant has five locations, including one in the underground tunnels under downtown Houston.

Diners can also enjoy Treebeards at Christ Church Cathedral. The restaurant serves its mouth-watering food in the church's social hall and courtyard.

Treebeards announced on May 17 that they would be closing the Market Square location on June 26, 2020. But they will be opening a new location at Bunker Hill and I-10 in July.
