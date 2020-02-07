The Turducken is the ultimate centerpiece for a big feast!

If you're looking for a Southern-twist on a big feast, look no further than the Turducken! Say what?!

A turducken is a chicken, inside of a duck, inside of a turkey and it's an explosion of Cajun flavors that the people at Hebert's Specialty Meats in Houston have been perfecting since 1984.

The creation, which can be difficult to make, is also a favorite of NFL Hall-of-Famer John Madden, and if you take just one bite, it might become your favorite, too!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidayfoodthanksgiving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Delaware Valley
Man charged in murder of girlfriend in Montgomery County
Coronavirus concern: 4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated
Cruise ship turned away as virus alarm doctor dies in China
Victim ID'd in Admore hit-and-run, suspect in custody: Officials
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
Last Sears in Delaware closing in April
Show More
Philly chef shot to death inside car in Point Breeze
Driver overturns, flees in another car in Wynnefield Heights: Police
Charles Barkley: 76ers are Cleveland Browns of NBA
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
Montco man accused of selling fake cancer-curing drugs to pet owners
More TOP STORIES News