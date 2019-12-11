Where to stomp grapes in Napa Valley

By Janel Andronico
From August through October, Napa Valley's vineyards are busy with workers picking grapes at their peak ripeness. And, you can be part of the crush with grape stomping! Grgich Hills Estate is the only winery in Napa Valley that hosts daily grape stomps throughout harvest. It's a unique experience that you won't forget! Grgich is known for more than just grape stomping. Mike Grgich gained international recognition at the celebrated "Paris Tasting" of 1976 when the wine that he crafted, the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay, received the title of the finest white wine in the world. The results helped put the Napa Valley on the map as one of the best wine regions in the world.
