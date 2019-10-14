air show

World's Only Jetpack Men Fly at the Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach

Two Jetpack pilots fly at the Great Pacific Airshow giving spectators a flight experience like no other. The Jetpack show is exhilarating and unique, allowing hundreds to see the world's first true Jetpack in action. This year was the first time the Jetpack Men were featured at the Great Pacific Airshow! These Jetpacks allow the pilots to fly for 10 minutes at a time thanks to new technology. After the show the pilots posed with their packs for photos with on lookers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington beachair showlocalish
AIR SHOW
PHOTOS: Thunder Over The Boardwalk Returns To Atlantic City for 2019
Thousands wowed at 17th Atlantic City Airshow
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Sky high fun, excitement at Atlantic City Airshow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'She was always happy': Fellow students remember girl killed in NJ festival accident
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
Drone 360 brings more immersive viewing to Action News
Philadelphia high school students receive training on how to administer Naloxone
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
Relatives of teens struck by gunfire in multiple shooting speak out
Show More
Students forced out by asbestos start in new temporary classrooms
AccuWeather: More Sunshine Tuesday, A Soaking Rain Wednesday
Man walked over 350 miles to meet underage teen for sex, police say
2 young children find mother murdered inside Bronx apartment
Eagles fall to Vikings, 38-20
More TOP STORIES News