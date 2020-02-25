This 105-year-old Houston business has hats that are a work of art!

HOUSTON -- "It's like molding clay." Each hat is a work of art at The Hat Store in Houston, Texas.

The family business was started in 1915 as the American Hat Company and is part of Houston's history.

The coolest part is that all of the hats are formed using steam!

If you want to check out the designs and create a custom hat of your own, go to The Hat Store's website or Instagram page.
