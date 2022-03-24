3 injured in Logan Township, NJ crash; wet weather blamed

LOGAN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities say the wet weather is to blame for a crash that injured three people in Gloucester County, New Jersey.
Police say the driver lost control on Route 130 northbound at Cedar Swamp Road in Logan Township around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
One man was trapped and had to be pulled from the wreckage, police say.
All three victims were taken to the hospital.
There is no word on their conditions.
