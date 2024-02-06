Art of handmade candy draws crowds at old fashioned shop Logan's Candies

The craft of candy making isn't a lost art at old fashion candy shop Logan's Candies in Ontario, California.

Logan's Candies boasts the world's largest handmade candy cane, but many visit the old fashioned candy shop to witness the dying art of handmade candy making.

ONTARIO, Calif. -- There are few places left like Logan's Candies in Ontario, California, a candy shop that has been around since 1933. Owner Jerry Rowley has worked at the shop since he was 12 years old.

"What I love the best is that we get people that have been coming for many, many years," said Rowley. "They came as kids and now they're bringing their kids and their grandkids."

Rowley carries on the tradition of making candies by hand the old fashioned way. Hundreds of visitors visit Logan's every month to witness the process.

"Just to see it first hand of him making it, that process," said Zachary Scheerer from Costa Mesa, California. "I never knew this is how they did it."

For more information, go to: https://loganscandies.com/