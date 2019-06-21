Looking back at 1975 Philly refinery fire that killed 8 firefighters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex Friday comes almost 44 years since a deadly refinery blaze in the city.

On August 17, 1975, an 11-alarm fire engulfed the Gulf Oil refinery in South Philadelphia.

The intense flames and smoke casted an eerie shadow over the city.

Tragically, eight firefighters lost their lives battling the ferocious flames.

Over a dozen others were injured.

The massive fire was the result of an explosion at the refinery caused by an oil storage tank that ignited.

Over the years, there have been dedications and special services honoring those heroes who lost their lives over 40 years ago.

The explosion Friday morning put fear in many people and triggered flashbacks to the fire in 1975.

However, this fire reached three-alarms and only minor injuries have been reported.
