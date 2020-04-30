PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A citywide music festival kicks off Friday online.
'Love From Philly' is a virtual three-day music and arts festival to benefit Philadelphia's entertainment community affected by the coronavirus.
"All festival proceeds will benefit 30amp Circuit's grants for Philly musicians, entertainment professionals, venues, and charitable organizations," the organizers said.
The lineup includes G. Love, John Oates, Freeway, Kurt Vile, Lauren Hart and many more.
RELATED: G. Love with Matt O'Donnell on the True Philadelphia Podcast
Artists will perform from their homes.
The event will be streamed live Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at lovefromphilly.live.
'Love From Philly' music festival streaming this weekend to benefit entertainment community
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News