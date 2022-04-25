principal

Lower Merion board to discuss next high school principal after Mr. Hughes' death

"I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the next principal of Lower Merion High School," Michael Johnson said.
LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Lower Merion School Board is expected to take up a sensitive issue during its meeting Monday night.

The board will discuss who will lead Lower Merion High School following the principal's tragic death.

Superintendent Khalid Mumin is recommending Michael Johnson succeed Sean Hughes, the beloved principal who led the school for 14 years.

Johnson currently serves as assistant principal of Harriton High School and will remain in that post through the end of the school year.



"During his time at Harriton, Mr. Johnson has not only developed strong relationships with students, but has also earned the affection and respect of staff, parents, guardians and community members," Mumin said in a post on the district's website.

Johnson issued this statement: "I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the next principal of Lower Merion High School. I look forward to being a part of a team that will cultivate an environment where all members of the school community feel a sense of inclusivity and belonging. I place great value on relationships and community and am excited to join Lower Merion High School as we work to support all students in reaching their aspirations."

Mumin said the district was fortunate to have a choice of numerous highly qualified candidates to consider for the position.

"I know that following Mr. Hughes, who was so beloved, will be a challenge. But I am confident that Mr. Johnson, along with LMHS's stellar and experienced team of assistant principals, will build upon Mr. Hughes's student-centered legacy and character-driven values, leading current and future students to infinite possibilities of success," Mumin said.

Hughes, 51, died in a car crash on November 13, 2021, in Winslow Township, New Jersey. His 13-year-old son survived the crash.

Viewing to be held Sunday for Lower Merion High School Principal Sean Hughes



Another driver was charged in March with causing the crash. Investigators say he was speeding when he ran a stop sign and slammed in Hughes' SUV.

In the days after the crash, the school community reflected on the principal they affectionately called "Huuuuuuughes."

"The 'character counts' thing, that was his motto and he really lived by that," said Lower Merion High 2018 graduate Jack Stickney. "He saw everyone for who they were and the good in them."

Members of the Lower Merion community will be running in the Broad Street Run in Hughes' honor. The beloved school leader was a participant in the event for over 20 years, the district said.

T-shirts that read "Team Hughes 2022" were available to purchase, with a portion of the sales benefitting the Sean Hughes Children's Trust.
