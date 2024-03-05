NJ elementary school principal accused of stealing over $700 from district

Evesham police say Colleen Schroeder, 46, was arrested on March 1 on one count of theft.

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey school principal is facing charges after allegedly stealing money that belonged to the district where she worked.

Evesham police say Colleen Schroeder, 46, was arrested on March 1 on one count of theft.

Schroeder, the principal of Helen L. Beeler Elementary School, is accused of stealing over $700 from the school's main office.

Colleen Schroeder

The stolen money belonged to the Evesham Township School District, police said.

The alleged theft happened in late February.

Schroeder will remain on leave as police continue to investigate.

The Evesham Township School District Superintendent Justin Smith released the below statement on Monday:

"The Evesham Township Board of Education is aware that Colleen Schroeder, the Beeler Elementary School Principal was arrested and charged with Theft. The District has been in contact with the Evesham Police Department and fully intends to cooperate with the Police Department. Ms. Schroeder is currently on an unrelated leave. The District takes an accusation of Theft seriously, and Ms. Schroder will remain on leave pending the adjudication of this matter. Due to the pending criminal charges, the Board is not able to comment further at the time. Please be reminded that all are presumed innocent until proven guilty."