WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philly Principal helps students pitch products like true entrepreneurs

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, May 6, 2024 10:00PM
Philly Principal helps students pitch products like true entrepreneurs
We're Philly Proud of Principal Khadijah Bright, who encourages students to create their own products and pitch their ideas like true entrepreneurs.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kennedy C. Crossan School Principal Khadijah Bright challenges students to pitch their most creative business ideas to her like true entrepreneurs.

Bright's teachers helped her bring this program to light about two years ago.

These elevator-pitch practices help students prepare to sell their products at the school business fair, which takes place this year on May 23rd.

Bright was one of seven principals in the School District of Philadelphia who received a 2024 Lindback Award. She plans to use the $20,000 gift to create a more community-based space in the school cafeteria.

Watch the video above to see her creative educational style in action.

RELATED: The Ahmad Butler Foundation donates laptops to children's hospital patients

The Ahmad Butler Foundation donates laptops to area hospitals so children can get reconnected with education and entertainment.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW