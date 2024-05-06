Philly Principal helps students pitch products like true entrepreneurs

We're Philly Proud of Principal Khadijah Bright, who encourages students to create their own products and pitch their ideas like true entrepreneurs.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kennedy C. Crossan School Principal Khadijah Bright challenges students to pitch their most creative business ideas to her like true entrepreneurs.

Bright's teachers helped her bring this program to light about two years ago.

These elevator-pitch practices help students prepare to sell their products at the school business fair, which takes place this year on May 23rd.

Bright was one of seven principals in the School District of Philadelphia who received a 2024 Lindback Award. She plans to use the $20,000 gift to create a more community-based space in the school cafeteria.

Watch the video above to see her creative educational style in action.

