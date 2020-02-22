Hammer-wielding bandits tied to more crimes, including theft in Radnor: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5925242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have charged two men in connection with a string of crimes in Exton.

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Radnor now think the bandits who've been plying their illegal trade up and down the East Coast are the same thieves who held up a clothing store in Wayne on New Year's Eve. One suspect is in custody, but two others are still at large.On New Year's Eve, while most were planning where to ring in the New Year, a duo caught on surveillance video is seen going on an early morning shopping spree in Radnor Township. Did we mention they are both wanted criminals?Police said a crowbar was their key to breaking into the Menagerie at the Eagle Village Shops in Wayne."Went in, stole numerous articles of clothing, jewelry, US currency," said Detective James Santoliquito.Investigators said the suspects got away in BMW X5 SUV with dark tinted windows. The BMW displayed a New York registration GHW-4779 which was stolen out of New York City.Authorities identified the suspect as 35-year-old Andrew Joyner. The woman seen recklessly losing items in the store is Francis Walker.If one of those names rings a bell, it's because Joyner has made headlines before."Further investigations showed Mr. Joyner may have been involved in numerous other criminal activity in the area in Pennsylvania and in other states," Santoliquito.Joyner, who is now in New York, has also been charged for his role in a string of crimes in Exton back on February 8.West Whiteland Township police say Joyner and his partner, 23-year-old Gary Dunbar, who both hail from Brooklyn, New York, were involved in a theft at the Boscov's in town. Authorities released surveillance images of the duo.Investigators say the pair used hammers to not only threaten a security officer but also carjack Chris Burton at a Starbucks drive-thru across the street."Told me to get out of there or they'd crack me this hammers they had," Burton told Action News after the incident.Joyner and Dunbar are also suspected of being the two men seen on video breaking into an AT&T store in Bala Cynwyd on the very same day.At this point, authorities aren't sure if the trio worked together at each crime scene. However, all the agencies involved say collaboration has been key in mapping out where the suspects have been and hopefully leading to more arrests soon."We definitely communicate with each other quickly, through emails, text messages and let each other know what we have what's going on," Santoliquito.Police say this group may also be responsible for crimes from Delaware to Connecticut.If you recognize the remaining two suspects, police want to hear from you.