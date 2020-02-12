West Whiteland Township police ID, charge men wanted in hammer-wielding crimes

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The West Whiteland Township Police Department has charged two men in connection with a string of crimes in Exton.

Authorities say Andrew Joyner, 35, and Gary Dunbar, 23, both of Brooklyn, New York, were involved in a theft from the Boscov's store at the Exton Square Mall on Feb. 8.

Police are searching for two suspects who may be tied to a carjacking in Exton over the weekend.



The men allegedly threatened a loss prevention officer with hammers before leaving the store.

Officers said the suspects, armed with hammers, ran to a nearby Starbucks where they forced a man out of his car and took off. After a brief police pursuit, the men were lost after they ended up on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Their vehicle was recovered at the scene, but the stolen vehicle has not been located.

Joyner and Dunbar were identified as the two involved in the crimes and warrants have been issued for their arrest. They are also suspects in similar crimes, including the burglary of an AT&T store in Bala Cynwyd.

Joyner and Dunbar have been charged with robbery, retail theft, terroristic threats, harassment, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and other charges, police said.

The two men are not yet in police custody.

Authorities say the two men should be considered dangerous. If you see them, you are urged to contact police.
