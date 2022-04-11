'Loyal to my Soil' program inspires next generation of pro baseball players

OAKLAND, Calif. -- World Series Champions, Cy Young all-stars, and award-winning coaches are pitching in to cultivate the next generation of professional baseball players. Led by former MLB pitcher Tyson Ross, the "Loyal to my Soil" program hosts free baseball camps to grow the game.
"Baseball was a big part of my life growing up, not because I was a pro athlete, but because of the experiences and the people that I met," explained Ross. "I know the numbers of young kids playing the game has kind of died off, and this is my answer to kind of get them introduced."
Along with Ross, former pro players, renowned coaches, and college stars are volunteering their time through Loyal to my Soil clinics to inspire the next generation.
"When you teach them how to properly catch a ball and throw the ball and when they execute that, you see the look on their face when they've accomplished something," explained Oakland A's former MVP and Cy Young Award winner Vida Blue. "So, that in itself is priceless."
He added, "I've been out here in Oakland for 50 years, and this is like my adopted home. So, I need to give back as much as I can."
Loyal to my Soil free camps provide all the baseball equipment that kids need, so they can focus on showing up and having fun.
"I wanted to do something for free, give kids and parents an opportunity to have a positive event to go to on the weekends where they don't have to worry about costs," describes Ross. "We really need to have that sense of community coming back together and putting on positive things for the people, especially here in Oakland."
To learn more and support, visit here and follow @loyal.to.my.soil_ on Instagram.
