Lucy the Elephant reopens at the Jersey shore following 15-month-long restoration

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Lucy the Elephant had a grand unveiling on Wednesday night in Margate, New Jersey.
The Jersey Shore landmark underwent a 15-month-long exterior restoration to replace the metal skin that had degraded beyond repair.
The project had hiccups along the way, doubling in time and budget.
But after the $2.4 million restoration, the 65-foot Asian Elephant is now back in action!
"She looks incredible," said Executive Director Richard Helfant. "We were very busy yesterday with all the excitement. It has been a long, long 15 months."
Lucy the Elephant is the oldest roadside attraction in the United States and is designated a national historic landmark.