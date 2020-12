Lung Nodules: What are they, how they're treated

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shortness of breath and chest pain could be signs of lung nodules.Most of the time lung nodules are found by accident, or incidentally, during an X-ray or CT scan for something else.Ninety-five percent of the time these nodules are noncancerous. Early diagnosis and tracking of lung nodules is the most effective way to detect or rule out cancer.If a lung nodule found in the early stage is cancerous, it is much easier to treat than late-stage lung cancer. Let's learn more with Dr. Pat Ross, Chair of Surgery at Main Line Health.6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of Well Ahead Philly: Health help