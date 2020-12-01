PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shortness of breath and chest pain could be signs of lung nodules.
Most of the time lung nodules are found by accident, or incidentally, during an X-ray or CT scan for something else.
Ninety-five percent of the time these nodules are noncancerous. Early diagnosis and tracking of lung nodules is the most effective way to detect or rule out cancer.
If a lung nodule found in the early stage is cancerous, it is much easier to treat than late-stage lung cancer. Let's learn more with Dr. Pat Ross, Chair of Surgery at Main Line Health.
6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of Well Ahead Philly: Health help | Learn more
Main Line Health | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Sponsored Content
Lung Nodules: What are they, how they're treated
Early diagnosis, tracking is the most effective way to detect/rule out cancer.
Sponsored Content