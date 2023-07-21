Philadelphia officials host fundraiser for family of fallen police officer

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police hosted a fundraiser for fallen police officer Lynneice Hill on Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police hosted a fundraiser for fallen police officer Lynneice Hill on Thursday night.

Hill was a wife, mother of three, and a 24-year veteran of the Philadelphia police department.

The 44-year-old suffered a medical emergency and was found unresponsive in her patrol car around 9 p.m. on July 14.

She was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers say Hill was working overtime detail that night in South Philadelphia. She usually worked in the 3rd District as a school officer.

Her husband, Officer Dennis Smith, said she was his superstar.

Smith previously told Action News that his wife was his personal chef, his shopper, and his designer.

"Makes my heart smile that she knows so many people but out of all the people she touched so many lives," he said during Thursday night's event.

All proceeds raised during the fundraiser will go to Hill's family.