'Bette's Triples': Phillies fans make donations to PSPCA in memory of beloved mother

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Every time the Phillies hit a triple this season, a local family will donate $100 to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The donation drive is called, 'Bette's Triples: A Cause for Paws'. It is in memory of Bette Overmier, a special woman who was beloved by her children & grandchildren, cared deeply about animals, and battled cancer three times.

