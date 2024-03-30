WATCH LIVE

'Bette's Triples': Phillies fans make donations to PSPCA in memory of beloved mother

ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Every time the Phillies hit a triple this season, Bette Overmier's family will donate $100 to the Pennsylvania SPCA in her memory.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Every time the Phillies hit a triple this season, a local family will donate $100 to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The donation drive is called, 'Bette's Triples: A Cause for Paws'. It is in memory of Bette Overmier, a special woman who was beloved by her children & grandchildren, cared deeply about animals, and battled cancer three times.

A fundraiser for the drive is being promoted by The Phandemic Krew. Click here to learn more.

