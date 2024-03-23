Mayor's Masked Ball in Philadelphia raises money for students' education

Everyone came to the event dressed to impress with beautiful, creative costumes and masks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 12th annual Mayor's Masked Ball was held in Philadelphia on Saturday.

This year's theme was diamonds and pearls.

More than 800 people were at the event to celebrate education, have some fun, and fundraise for a good cause.

The ball is organized by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

For nearly 80 years, the nonprofit organization has helped minority students attend and graduate college by providing more than $10,000 in scholarships each year.

This year, the UNCF hopes to raise more than $800,000 for scholars for HBCUs and other institutions and to expand their reach.

So far, they raised about $720,000, getting them incredibly close to reaching their goal.

"Let me tell you what this committee did, they raised more than $715,000 dollars," noted Mayor Cherelle Parker.

"Many of these students who we are supporting come from backgrounds and families who are earning less than 45,000 a year and without UNCF and organizations like us, they may not have this opportunity at all," noted John Kirby, UNCF area development director for the Philadelphia office.

One scholarship recipient says she's grateful for the financial aid and resources.

"I was able to focus on my college experience instead of having that stress on my shoulders and also, I was able to excel in my prerequisites for my graduate school, so I'm going to get my doctorate degree in physical therapy at Temple University," said recipient Jetline Cadaeu.

UNCF provides over 7,000 scholarships annually, with over 200 in Pennsylvania.

"We want them to first see that the dream is real and it doesn't just have to be a dream and once they get there, to see themselves," said Kirby.

There was also dinner, dancing, and some musical performances from the Lincoln University band at the event.

6abc and the Walt Disney Company are longtime supporters of UNCF. Several 6abc colleagues attended the event.

Action News' own Rick Williams was there, along with Niki Hawkins, 6abc's vice president of community engagement.

"The cost of college is skyrocketing. It's really important we support so many students that have the dream to go to college," she said.