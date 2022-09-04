Made In America returns to the Ben Franklin Parkway for Day 2

On Sunday many were focused on how to stay cool.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Made In America Music Festival has become a tradition as people enjoy a little fun on the Ben Franklin Parkway to mark the unofficial end to the summer season.

People lined up early Sunday morning outside the festival to make sure once they gates opened, they could get to the front of the stage to see Bad Bunny perform later.

"So excited, this is my third time seeing him this year," said Alejandra Benitez, from Montgomery County, Maryland.

Saturday night thousands of people packed the area singing along to some of their favorite performers. However, one of the top performers of the night, rapper Kodak Black, didn't make it on stage. He posted a series of videos to his instagram account saying he was late and wasn't allowed to perform. Sources close to the festival say he showed up about 10 minutes before his set was scheduled to end, and wasn't allowed to perform due to strict time limits.

"I'm just out here you know with this towel, trying to stay cool, got plenty of water, and just trying to stay facing away from the sun," said Starling Wynoa, from Toms River, New Jersey.

While Made in America returns for its 10th year in Philadelphia, safety remains a top priority for the city, with police officers on foot, bike, and horseback.

Some folks Action News spoke with said they were glad concert goers brought clear bags, making them feel safe.

"Clear bags do help a lot you can see what everybody has," said Aaliyah Banasiak, from Mays Landing, New Jersey.