Cleanup underway after Made in America Festival in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cleanup is underway along Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway after the 2022 Made in America festival.

It took time to get everything set up for the two-day event, and it's going to take time for everything to come down.

"The best part was Bad Bunny, of course. Everybody was here for that," said Raymond Then of New York.

The thousands of people who gathered for the Labor Day weekend concerts partied hard.

"It was very exciting, but my body hurts now cause I was just jumping up and down," said Then.

It's an all-hands-on-deck situation as people work to remove the fencing and barricades from the concert site.

"I actually commute outside the city for work, and it's been a struggle - with all of the road blockages for a while now - having to go around and having to take a different way to work," said Gabrielle Bohan of Fairmount. "It's been a little more disruptive than I ever imagined it would be."

Crews will be working throughout the day to clear the roadways, but it's going to take time to get the concert stages down. Some residents said they can't wait for the streets to reopen.

"It's kind of like all of the neighborhood people don't come to this but they're also the ones hassled by this," said Jeffrey Shralow of Fairmount.

Sara Reagan, a Bad Bunny fan, said she could hear the headliner's music while at her apartment last night.

"I was like, 'wow, his in-person music is actually reaching my apartment,' and I thought that was pretty cool," said Reagan said.

Now that the concert's over she, like many, are counting down the hours until the setup is removed.

"I bike to work so I take this bike path like right here, so as long as it's cleaned up by tomorrow I won't have any issues," said Reagan.

Crews plan to be done by 5 a.m. Tuesday, ahead of the morning commute.