Made In America festival in Philadelphia will not take place in 2024

Made In America festival in Philadelphia will not take place in 2024

Made In America festival in Philadelphia will not take place in 2024

Made In America festival in Philadelphia will not take place in 2024

Made In America festival in Philadelphia will not take place in 2024

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Made In America festival will not take place along Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway in 2024, according to a statement posted online Wednesday.

"Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music & community - from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses & shining a light on important causes. It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and locations," the statement said.

"As purveyors of that charge, the Made In America executive production team is reimaging a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival."

A date for the 2024 festival had not been set.

This announcement comes after the festival was canceled in 2023 due to "severe circumstances outside of production control."

Made In America 2023 was set to have Lizzo and SZA as the headliners.

6abc's data team found that since rapper Jay-Z launched the event in 2012, it pumped $180 million into the city's economy.