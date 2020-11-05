election

Madinah Wilson-Anton wins election, to become Delaware's first Muslim legislator

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- History will be made when Delaware swears in its newly-elected assembly.

Democrat Madinah Wilson-Anton became the first practicing Muslim elected to the general assembly, winning 71 percent of the vote.

She's also the first Muslim woman elected to office in Delaware's history.

"There is a stereotype that women that cover, that are Muslim are oppressed, are quiet, aren't free to be themselves, and I don't know how anybody can look at a 27-year-old Black woman who covers and ran for office and won as somebody who's oppressed and doesn't speak her mind," she said.



Come January, Wilson-Anton hopes to work on education funding reform.

