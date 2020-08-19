Firefighters battle fire at Atlantic City home

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire gutted part of a home in Atlantic City, New Jersey.The fire started shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Madison Avenue.It took firefighters more than an hour to get control of the flames.Most of the damage was to the home's second floor.Officials said three people who lived in the home have been displaced.The cause of the fire is under investigation.