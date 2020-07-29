Society

Philadelphia community upset after exotic dancers hold 'stripper strike' event at park

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia community is outraged after a group of exotic dancers held a demonstration over the weekend in an open park.

It happened at Malcolm X Park located at 51st and Pine streets in West Philadelphia on Saturday.

The dancers called the demonstration a "stripper strike," aimed at improving working conditions in gentleman's clubs.

On Tuesday night, the dancers met with the community in the same park where a conversation got heated.



"This was not the place to hold it," said Kim Fuller, family life coordinator for Global Leadership Academy SW.

Fuller works across the street and says some colorful photos from the event were sent to the staff out of concern.

"The images that were sent to me were upsetting because they were so exposing, and my thought was, there are babies in that park," she said. "If you're going to protest for better treatment at work or on the job, I think the place to protest is where you're having an issue at."

"What we were doing was fundraising, to raise funds for dancers who are not working during COVID," said Bamm Rose, founder of Stilettos Inc.

According to Instagram fliers, masks and social distancing were required at the event, and it was held on the opposite end of the park to avoid innocent eyes on the playground.

"Stripping is legal, regardless if we see said stripping poll dancing in the park, all that's legal. We're not here to talk about moralities and we're here to talk about legalities," she said.

Some residents tell Action News the demonstration should have happened somewhere else.

Stilettos Inc. tells Action News that they plan to hold future events in the park.
