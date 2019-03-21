Crime & Safety

Malnourished pit bull, 5 pups rescued from Chester County home

It was a tip from a concerned Coatesville resident that led humane law enforcement to a malnourished pit bull and her puppies as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at11

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was a tip from a concerned Coatesville resident that led humane law enforcement to a malnourished pit bull and her puppies on Wednesday.

"We were concerned there may have been a lack of veterinary care of the mom, as well as lack of food and water provided to her, so we wanted to make sure if that was the case, we could get her out of that situation," said Gillian Kocher, director of PSPCA.

That situation--reportedly poor living conditions at a home in Coatesville. The malnourished pit bull named Mia and her five days old puppies were rushed to the shelter's headquarters in Philadelphia.

"The puppies and mom seem to be doing well here," said Kocher.

"We were lucky enough that the owners surrendered the animals over to us, had that not been the case we would have gone the route of getting a search warrant."

Mia is on a refeeding program to bring her weight back up which could be a matter of weeks.

Charges are pending against the dog owner.
