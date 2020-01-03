Man, 24, shot and killed in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed inside of his home in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
Police were called to the unit block of Vermont Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting.
There, they found Arturo Berrera III dead at the scene.
Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident, but so far there is no word on a possible suspect or motive in the case.
