Man, 30, shot and killed leaving Powelton bar

Man, 30, shot and killed leaving Powelton bar. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man was shot and killed while leaving a bar in the Powelton section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Police say 30-year-old Malik Jones was discovered on the sidewalk after he was shot in the face, left arm, and chest.

They are looking for surveillance video, that could provide clues to who shot Jones.

Police say it does not appear Jones got into an altercation.

