Man arrested in Roxborough stabbing death

Philadelphia police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a homeless man in Roxborough.Police arrested 38-year-old Bronson Keefe on Monday night. He has been charged with Homicide, Robbery, and Possession of an Instrument of a Crime.Authorities say 48-year-old Enrico Stanziani was stabbed to death on the 7300 block of Ridge Avenue on Oct. 2.His badly decomposed body was found days later by a passerby.Residents say the man they called Eni was well-liked by all who knew him."We called him Eni. He was a little guy," said John DeGuio. "He was a good guy. I don't know how this happened."Many took to Facebook and online neighborhood forums to ask about the friendly man who lived in the tent. Stanziani was known to walk up and down Ridge Avenue.Resident Mary Zimmerman last saw him a couple of days before he was stabbed."I saw him and I asked him, 'Can I help you with any food?' and he said he was OK," she said.