Man caught on video burglarizing hotel in SW Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was seen on surveillance burglarizing a hotel in Southwest Philadelphia.
The suspect wandered into the Penrose Hotel on April 30 at 7 a.m. He went into an office area and took a purse, car keys and other items.
The man found the victim's car in the parking lot and took off.
He drove to a Wawa in Delaware County, and for some reason got startled and left the store on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
