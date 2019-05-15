Man caught on video burglarizing hotel in SW Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was seen on surveillance burglarizing a hotel in Southwest Philadelphia.

The suspect wandered into the Penrose Hotel on April 30 at 7 a.m. He went into an office area and took a purse, car keys and other items.

The man found the victim's car in the parking lot and took off.

He drove to a Wawa in Delaware County, and for some reason got startled and left the store on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burglaryhotelphilly news
