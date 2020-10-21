murder

Man, 29, charged in murder of acquaintance in Willingboro

By
WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators have arrested and charged a suspect they say lured an acquaintance out of his home and then killed him.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kwancey Owens has been charged with Murder (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree).

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Owens was served with the warrant on Tuesday in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, where he has been held since being arrested last week on a weapons charge related to this case.

Officials said Owens shot and killed 28-year-old Barry Barino.

Officers were called to Barino's home on Maplewick Lane in Willingboro around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 for reports of a shooting.

Police said Barino was found outside the rear door of his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood ruled the death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

The weapon believed to be used in the shooting, a .45 caliber pistol, was recovered inside Owens' home, according to investigators.

Prosecutors said the investigation revealed that Barino and Owens were acquaintances, and that Owens had been inside the victim's home a short time earlier before luring him outside to shoot him.

The motive for the killing remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
willingboromurderdeadly shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Woman killed inside her Burlington home: Officials
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
Tech worker pleads guilty in death of Mackenzie Lueck
Teen reported missing found dead, ex-boyfriend charged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Murphy to quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Fmr. Temple frat president sentenced to prison in sex assault case
Obama holding drive-in rally for Biden in Philly today
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
Brothers, ages 16 and 8, killed inside Trenton home
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Christmas Village returning to Philly with safety protocols
Show More
OxyContin maker to plead to 3 criminal charges
AccuWeather: Hitting the repeat button. Fog to some sun next two days.
Somehow, 'division is up for grabs' for battered Eagles
Shooting in Wawa parking lot leaves man critical
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
More TOP STORIES News